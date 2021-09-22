Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All-seater stadiums have been compulsory in the Premier League since the 1994/95 season Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Premier League clubs set to trial safe-standing areas

0 Comments
LONDON

Premier League and Championship clubs will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 as part of a pilot program, it was announced on Wednesday.

The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English soccer, which has been in place for more than 25 years.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement.

Clubs must apply to be part of the "early adopter" program by Oct 6, and if approved will be able to operate a licensed standing area from New Year's Day until the end of the season.

The SGSA said the project would be independently evaluated.

Standing areas in the English top-flight and second-tier Championship were outlawed by legislation passed after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

"We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety," said Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.

"With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress."

SGSA chief executive Martyn Henderson said: "The focus of the SGSA is the safety and enjoyment of all fans at sports grounds.

"We know many fans want the choice to stand and, with the advent of new engineering solutions, our research has shown how this can be managed safely."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel