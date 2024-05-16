 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Bournemouth players appeal to referee Matt Donohue after he awards a penalty to Brentford A VAR check overturns the decision , during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Bournemouth, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
soccer

Premier League clubs to discuss proposal to scrap use of video review

3 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

The Premier League's 20 clubs will discuss a proposal to scrap the use of video review — or VAR — for refereeing decisions.

Wolverhampton has submitted a resolution to trigger a vote at the league’s annual general meeting on June 6. If at least 14 of the 20 clubs vote in favor, VAR can be removed.

Wolves said the use of VAR has “led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand.”

“The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL (referees body) and our fellow competitors," the club said.

“There is no blame to be placed — we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football — and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success."

However, Wolves said “it is time for a constructive and critical debate” on VAR future after five years of the technology.

“Our position," the club added, "is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

The Premier League confirmed there will be a discussion about the future of VAR at the AGM and said “we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.”

The league believes scrapping video review would lead to an increase in the number of incorrect decisions. According to the league, the number of correct decisions made in games has risen from 82% prior to the introduction of VAR to 96% this season.

“The league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans," the competition said.

Currently, the Swedish league is the only one of Europe’s top-30 ranked leagues not to use video review.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

This seems like a step backward in my opinion. Why wouldn't you want to know if the ball crossed the goal line, or if a handball occurred? How is this alienating fans? Strange.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The chat at half time in the WSL this evening was that if it had VAR, Chelsea would have had at least one if not two penalties.

There's nothing wrong with VAR. It just needs clear rules and competent officials. It works well enough in cricket and rugby. Don't abolish it, fix it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I dislike the disturbance it causes during the game.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog