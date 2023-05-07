Liverpool fans boo anthem to honor King Charles III

Players of Manchester City, left, and Leeds United stand during the national anthem prior to the English Premier League soccer match at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Liverpool fans booed as expected when the national anthem was played to honor newly crowned King Charles III on Saturday.

The English Premier League contacted the five clubs hosting games on Saturday to “strongly suggest” they play “God Save the King” before kickoff, mere hours after the coronation. Liverpool said it would comply though warned that some of its supporters " have strong views on it.”

They jeered at the anthem at Anfield before the team beat Brentford 1-0. Liverpool supporters have a history of it: They booed the anthem at the FA Cup final a year ago and at the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.

Others embraced the occasion.

Tottenham showed live coverage of the coronation on a big screen outside the stadium for fans with tickets to its home game against Crystal Palace.

Players and officials gathered at the center of the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a rendition of “God Save the King” before kickoff. It was a similar scene at Etihad Stadium where Manchester City hosted Leeds.

In the morning, Chelsea women’s team striker Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession into Westminster Abbey. Kerr was her country’s flag-bearer in a group with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Kerr, Australia’s all-time top scorer, said on Friday it’s “an amazing honor” to be part of the delegation.

