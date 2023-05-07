Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Players of Manchester City, left, and Leeds United stand during the national anthem prior to the English Premier League soccer match at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
soccer

Liverpool fans boo anthem to honor King Charles III

0 Comments
LONDON

Liverpool fans booed as expected when the national anthem was played to honor newly crowned King Charles III on Saturday.

The English Premier League contacted the five clubs hosting games on Saturday to “strongly suggest” they play “God Save the King” before kickoff, mere hours after the coronation. Liverpool said it would comply though warned that some of its supporters " have strong views on it.”

They jeered at the anthem at Anfield before the team beat Brentford 1-0. Liverpool supporters have a history of it: They booed the anthem at the FA Cup final a year ago and at the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.

Others embraced the occasion.

Tottenham showed live coverage of the coronation on a big screen outside the stadium for fans with tickets to its home game against Crystal Palace.

Players and officials gathered at the center of the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a rendition of “God Save the King” before kickoff. It was a similar scene at Etihad Stadium where Manchester City hosted Leeds.

In the morning, Chelsea women’s team striker Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession into Westminster Abbey. Kerr was her country’s flag-bearer in a group with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Kerr, Australia’s all-time top scorer, said on Friday it’s “an amazing honor” to be part of the delegation.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog