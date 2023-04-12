Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk reacts at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, at the Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
soccer

Premier League to hold summer tournament in United States

LONDON

The Premier League will hold an off-season tournament in the United States this summer featuring six teams.

Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford will play in the nine-match “summer series” in July, the league announced Tuesday.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the U.S., who passionately follow their teams throughout the season," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement.

The matches will be played from July 22-30 in Atlanta, Orlando, Philadelphia, as well as in Harrison, New Jersey, and Landover, Maryland.

Chelsea and Brighton will kick off the tournament at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 22.

While a number of English top-flight clubs have held off-season tours in the U.S. it is the first time the league has staged a tournament there.

The league said it was part of an “ongoing commitment to its U.S.-based fans.”

