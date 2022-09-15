Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Champions League
Liverpool's players stand for a minute of silence for the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II prior to the start of the Champions League group A soccer match between Liverpool and Ajax at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
soccer

Premier League to pay tribute to queen at weekend games

LONDON

The Premier League will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II this weekend by having a minute's silence before every game followed by the national anthem.

The league said Wednesday that fans will also be invited to applaud at the 70-minute mark, in recognition of the queen’s 70-year reign. Players will wear black armbands and managers have been asked to consider wearing a suit.

Last weekend's games were all postponed following the queen's death last Thursday at the age of 96.

Seven games will be played this weekend. Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds were both postponed because of limited police resources ahead of the queen's state funeral on Monday. Brighton's home game against Crystal Palace had already been postponed because of a planned rail strike, which has since been canceled.

A period of silence was also observed before Liverpool’s Champions League game against Ajax on Tuesday.

