Pressure builds for Australia to offer Iran women's soccer team asylum

Iran's players salute during the national anthem before the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 football match between Iran and Philippines in Gold Coast on March 8, 2026

soccer

Australia must protect the visiting Iranian women's soccer team, the son of the nation's late shah urged Monday, warning their refusal to sing the national anthem before a match could have "dire consequences".

Iranian players refused to sing ahead of an Asian Cup tournament match in Australia last week -- a gesture widely seen as an act of defiance against the Islamic republic.

U.S.-based Reza Pahlavi lent his voice to a growing chorus calling for Australia to offer the women asylum, joining politicians, human rights activists and even author J.K Rowling.

"The members of the Iranian Women's National Football Team are under significant pressure and ongoing threat from the Islamic Republic," said Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah of Iran.

"I call on the Australian government to ensure their safety and give them any and all needed support," he said on social media.

Pahlavi, who has not returned to Iran since before the 1979 Islamic revolution that ousted the monarchy, is billing himself as the man to lead a democratic transition to a secular Iran, as the theocratic regime fights to survive.

Iranian players refused to sing as their anthem was played ahead of a game against South Korea two days after the U.S. and Israel began a war against the country.

In response, a presenter on Iranian state television branded the side "wartime traitors".

Crowds banged drums and shouted "regime change for Iran" as they gathered outside the Gold Coast stadium where the side played their last match over the weekend, local media reported.

They later surrounded the Iranian team bus, chanting "let them go" and "save our girls".

Canberra has so far declined to comment on whether it could offer the players asylum.

Asked about their case on Sunday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia "stands in solidarity" with the people of Iran.

Amnesty International campaigner Zaki Haidari said they faced persecution, or worse, if they were sent home.

"Some of these team members probably have had their families already threatened," Haidari told AFP. "Them going back, who knows what sort of punishment they will receive?"

Despite being heavily monitored, the side would have a "small window of opportunity" to seek asylum at the airport, he said.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said "please, protect these young women" in a post on social media.

Iran's embassy in Australia did not respond to a request for comment.

© 2026 AFP