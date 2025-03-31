 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Slovenia Ski Jumping
Slovenia's Domen Prevc reacts after he set the new world record at fter the HS240 ski flying event at the Ski Jumping World Cup finals in Planica, Slovenia, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
sports

Prevc sets world record in ski jumping

0 Comments
PLANICA, Slovenia

Domen Prevc set a ski jump world record of 254.5 meters to delight home fans at the season-ending World Cup in Planica.

The Slovenian held his arms aloft and briefly bowed before cheering fans after his record leap on Sunday.

“I’m still shaking right now, really amazing," Prevc said.

“I feel like I’m reading a book, or watching a movie and seeing this character do it, so I can’t quite believe it, but I felt I could do anything after the takeoff and it was just perfect.”

Austria’s Stefan Kraft set the previous record of 253.5 meters in March 2017.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel