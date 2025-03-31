Prevc sets world record in ski jumping

Slovenia's Domen Prevc reacts after he set the new world record at fter the HS240 ski flying event at the Ski Jumping World Cup finals in Planica, Slovenia, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Domen Prevc set a ski jump world record of 254.5 meters to delight home fans at the season-ending World Cup in Planica.

The Slovenian held his arms aloft and briefly bowed before cheering fans after his record leap on Sunday.

“I’m still shaking right now, really amazing," Prevc said.

“I feel like I’m reading a book, or watching a movie and seeing this character do it, so I can’t quite believe it, but I felt I could do anything after the takeoff and it was just perfect.”

Austria’s Stefan Kraft set the previous record of 253.5 meters in March 2017.

