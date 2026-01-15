 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British boxer Anthony Joshua Image: AFP
boxing

Promoter says Joshua will return to ring when 'time is right' after horror crash

0 Comments
LONDON

Anthony Joshua's promoter believes the former world heavyweight champion will eventually box again following a fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

The British fighter was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in southwest Nigeria on December 29.

Joshua's backroom team members Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami died in the crash, while the boxer sustained minor injuries.

The incident sparked speculation as to whether Joshua will box again, but promoter Eddie Hearn said Wednesday the 36-year-old would be given all the time he needed to cope with the loss of two key members of his staff.

"I think AJ, as we have seen in the past on boxing-related stuff, is always a brave-face guy, a very positive guy," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"This is very different to that and I know he will take his time.

"He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right."

The crash happened while Joshua was on holiday in Nigeria following his win against Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Both Ayodele, the personal trainer of the former two-time unified heavyweight champion, and Ghami, Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, died at the scene of the crash.

Before the accident, there was fresh talk of a long-awaited 'Battle of Britain' between Joshua and Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight champion who recently came out of retirement.

But Hearn said Wednesday: "That is not a conversation that anyone is comfortable having...When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision and you will hear it from him."

Earlier this month, Joshua paid a moving tribute to "great men" Ayodele and Ghami by saying on Instagram: "Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers."

Nigerian police charged the driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, with "dangerous driving causing death".

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog