Proposed heavyweight fight between Fury-Usyk appears off

The proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 appears to be off.

Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, said Wednesday the Ukrainian's team ended negotiations because Fury was “putting so many obstacles in front of making the deal.”

Usyk, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, went on social media last week to accept Fury's terms for a proposed April 29 fight in London, notably a 70-30 split of earnings from the bout in favor of the WBC titleholder.

They were given a deadline of April 1 by the WBA to officially agree to a deal, otherwise Usyk would be ordered to undertake a mandatory title defense.

“There was a feeling that after Usyk accepted 70-30, Tyson Fury started to think he can put a saddle on his neck and start riding Usyk as much as he can. It is not right," Krassyuk told British broadcaster talkSPORT.

“Usyk accepted the 70-30 split. He was so loyal and he was so willing to make this fight happen. But this fight is not about Tyson Fury. It is about the WBC belt and (Usyk) expanding his collection."

Fury has yet to comment on whether a deal for the fight has collapsed.

The last heavyweight to be the undisputed world champion was Lennox Lewis in 1999-2000.

Krassyuk has previously said Usyk could instead fight British boxer Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title and is a mandatory challenger for Usyk.

