The National Stadium in Tokyo Photo: AP file
Public faces ¥1 bil annual maintenance bill for privatized National Stadium

TOKYO

The Japanese public may continue paying up to around 1 billion yen in annual maintenance costs for Tokyo's National Stadium after its planned privatization, the Japan Sports Agency revealed Wednesday.

The liability is outlined under a new policy concerning the prospective private operation of the stadium, which served as the main athletics venue at last year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Previously planned for the second half of 2022, the agency now hopes to commence the privatization of the stadium from fiscal 2024 under a 30-year arrangement.

With the Tokyo metropolitan government and other parties owed around 1.1 billion yen in annual rent for the land on which the stadium is built, there are concerns that the central government will shoulder a yearly bill exceeding 2 billion yen.

Plans to remove the running track and convert the stadium exclusively for ball sports, such as soccer and rugby, will be officially reviewed under the new policy. The track will remain in place for Tokyo's hosting of the 2025 World Athletics Championship.

Expenses for the stadium in 2022 are estimated at roughly 1.84 billion yen, excluding land rent, compared to an income of around 550 million yen.

The National Stadium has been beset by budgetary problems since its inception ahead of the Tokyo Games, which were postponed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An initial plan by late architect Zaha Hadid was revised and later scrapped, to be replaced by the existing design, amid a public outcry over its massive price tag.

Trebles all round!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If it is privatized it should cost nothing to government.

if it is only an operational management contract ( given to Dentsu ??? ) they will of course make government pay and collect the revenue. The usual.

cost for government and taxpayer income for private operators.

no surprise. The corruption and bribe culture continuous unabated

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Socialize the cost. Privatize the profits. Grifting 101.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Thanks Super Mario Abenomics!

Privatization, synergy with business is supposed to result in savings to the public from all that red tape in theory right?

Just gives more opportunities for corruption in fact.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

I wonder what percentage of global private company costs are picked up by unwitting others, such as current and future taxpayers. There must be a huge amount of profit that is simply bogus if true costs were paid by the producer or consumer and not displaced onto others. Maybe that is all a private company is: a device for making others pay your costs, and the more powerful and well connected, the more able you are to do so. In short, capitalism is mostly bogus too.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

compared to an income of around 550 million yen.

Now there is a figure picked out of the sky if ever I saw one.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Sapporo, I hope you are paying attention.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Olympics is the gift that keeps on giving.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Many of the components are made of wood. There's a reason no one else uses wood on such large structures - it's very expensive!, needing frequent maintenance and replacement.

Looks like we'll be paying that cost while some corporation profits.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

