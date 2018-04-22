Pyeonchang gold medalist Hanyu greeted by big hometown crowd in Sendai

Fans take photos of Pyeongchang Winter Olympic figure skating gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu during a parade in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on Sunday.

A large crowd turned out to cheer Yuzuru Hanyu, who won a second consecutive men's figure skating gold medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as he paraded through the streets of his hometown of Sendai on Sunday.

Hanyu received an honorary award from Miyagi Prefecture for the second time in a ceremony which preceded the parade on a 1.1-kilometer stretch of the street in downtown Sendai.

The 23-year-old was given the prefecture's award in 2014 when some 92,000 people gathered in the northeastern Japan city to celebrate his gold medal in the Sochi Olympics.

"I'm so happy to be able to come back here with this gold medal and say 'I'm home' to people in Sendai," Hanyu said.

