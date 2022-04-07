Qatar World Cup organizers admit workers were exploited

Qatar World Cup organizers have admitted that workers were exploited while contracted for FIFA's preparation tournaments in the Gulf State.
The acknowledgement of failings came after an investigation by Amnesty International which said security guards were forced to work in conditions it called “forced labor" by exceeding the 60-hour maximum work week and not having a day off for months or even years.
Qatar provided no details of the abuses that involved subcontractors working on the Club World Cup and Arab Cup in 2021.
“Three companies were found to be non-compliant across a number of areas,” Qatar World Cup organizers said in a statement. “These violations were completely unacceptable and led to a range of measures being enforced, including placing contractors on a watch-list or black-list to avoid them working on future projects – including the FIFA World Cup – before reporting said contractors to the Ministry of Labor for further investigation and punitive action.”
The exploitation of workers continues in Qatar despite World Cup organizers saying it has introduced measures since 2014 — four years after FIFA awarded it hosting rights — to protect health and safety.
“Many of the security guards we spoke to knew their employers were breaking the law but felt powerless to challenge them," said Stephen Cockburn of Amnesty International. “Physically and emotionally exhausted, workers kept reporting for duty under threat of financial penalties — or worse, contract termination or deportation.
“Despite the progress Qatar has made in recent years, our research suggests that abuses in the private security sector — which will be increasingly in demand during the World Cup — remain systematic and structural."
The draw for the World Cup took place in Doha last week ahead of the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament.
“FIFA must focus on doing more to prevent abuses in the inherently perilous private security sector, or see the tournament further marred by abuse,” Cockburn said. “More broadly, FIFA must also use its leverage to pressure Qatar to better implement its reforms and enforce its laws."© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
6 Comments
painkiller
FIFA will take care of this.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Please stop such bad actions.
tooheysnew
Blind Freddie knew this years ago.
He also knew Qatar bribed their way to getting the WC in the first place
rzadigi
So FIFA has known about these issues for over ten years but repeatedly fails to take any disciplinary actions or revoke their host status.
This kind of exploitation and racism seems all to common in Qatar and U.A.E.
gintonic
security guards were forced to work in conditions it called “forced labor" by exceeding the 60-hour maximum work week and not having a day off for months or even years.
Over 60 hours / week?......Hmmm...why does this sound familiar?
jadefeldtophelia
This will not mean any thing to the teams from around the world, or the players earning obscene money weekly. They care not one tiny morsel for those workers. FIFA must be allowed to continue with their corruption and bribery, this is what defines them.
Eastman
world community stands for democracy and western values should act and if not cancel than fully boycott this championship.
withdraw teams if world cup in Qatar will be not cancelled.
impose sanctions against Qatar.
punish Qatar for not being democratic society with our values and without democracy system of elections and so on.
punish them for abusing of people and not care about human rights.dont need to mention womens equal rights and than gay and LGBT people as well.
i expect sponsors based in worlds democratic states to withdraw their support as well.
i expect all of this from world democratic society and democratic states-as long as they REALLY standing for their values universally.no difference China,Russia,Iran or Qatar.
sooner-better.