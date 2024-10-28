 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Pan Pacific Open Tennis
China's Zheng Qinwen gestures after winning against Sofia Kenin of the United States in the final match of the Pan Pacific Open women's tennis tournament at Ariake Coliseum, in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
tennis

Zheng wins Pan Pacific Open and clinches WTA Finals berth

0 Comments
TOKYO

Top-seeded Qinwen Zheng of China claimed the Toray Pan Pacific Open with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over American wild card Sofia Kenin in Sunday’s final and clinch her place in the WTA finals next month.

The No. 7-ranked Zheng, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, fired 16 aces and only faced a single break point throughout the 1 hour, 52 minute victory in Tokyo over the 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin.

It is the 22-year-old Zheng's third title of the year and first on hardcourt she winning at Guangzhou last year. She has gone 28-4 since Wimbledon, including a 12-2 run in women's tour Asian swing.

It was the 25-year-old Kenin's best performance of the season. The American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020, but a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, has seen her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

The WTA Finals begin in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Nov 2.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel