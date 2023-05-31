Queensland beats Blues despite 1-man deficit in Australia's Origin series opener

rugby league

Queensland scored two tries while playing with a one-man deficit to clinch a 26-18 comeback win over New South Wales in Australia’s State of Origin series opener on Wednesday.

Winger Selwyn Cobbo and utility back Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow each scored two tries for Queensland in a seesawing game on neutral turf that was decided by Cameron Munster’s try in the 77th minute.

The Queenslanders host Game 2 on June 21 and will be aiming to secure the three-match series there with one to spare.

Queensland raced to a 10-0 lead after 10 minutes with tries out wide by Tabuai-Fidow and Cobbo, and winger Murray Taulagi helped maintain the margin when he denied New South Wales points with two try-saving tackles right on the line.

New South Wales cut the margin to 10-6 in the 31st via backrower Liam Martin and then hit the front just after halftime when hooker Apisai Koroisau scored against the run of play.

The lead changed again twice with Cobbo squeezing inside the right corner post for Queensland in the 55th and Stephen Crichton putting the Blues back in front 10 minutes later.

New South Wales led 18-16 when Queensland prop Tom Flegler was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle in the 69th but couldn’t convert the 13-on-12 advantage and instead conceded late tries.

Tabuai-Fidow crossed out wide to finish off a long-range movement with seven minutes remaining and Munster darted over from close range after accepting a short ball from frontrow forward Lindsay Collins, who leaped above Blues fullback James Tedesco to regather a high kick.

Queensland endured plenty of setbacks, with backrower Tom Gilbert dislocating his shoulder in the first half, Cobbo injuring his leg in the second, David Fifita and Taulagi both spending time on the sidelines undergoing head injury assessments and Flegler spending 10 minutes in the sin bin late in the game.

The Queenslanders will be confident going into Game 2 despite those setbacks, having lost just one of the last six Origin games played in Brisbane.

