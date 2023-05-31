Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby league

Queensland beats Blues despite 1-man deficit in Australia's Origin series opener

0 Comments
ADELAIDE, Australia

Queensland scored two tries while playing with a one-man deficit to clinch a 26-18 comeback win over New South Wales in Australia’s State of Origin series opener on Wednesday.

Winger Selwyn Cobbo and utility back Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow each scored two tries for Queensland in a seesawing game on neutral turf that was decided by Cameron Munster’s try in the 77th minute.

The Queenslanders host Game 2 on June 21 and will be aiming to secure the three-match series there with one to spare.

Queensland raced to a 10-0 lead after 10 minutes with tries out wide by Tabuai-Fidow and Cobbo, and winger Murray Taulagi helped maintain the margin when he denied New South Wales points with two try-saving tackles right on the line.

New South Wales cut the margin to 10-6 in the 31st via backrower Liam Martin and then hit the front just after halftime when hooker Apisai Koroisau scored against the run of play.

The lead changed again twice with Cobbo squeezing inside the right corner post for Queensland in the 55th and Stephen Crichton putting the Blues back in front 10 minutes later.

New South Wales led 18-16 when Queensland prop Tom Flegler was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle in the 69th but couldn’t convert the 13-on-12 advantage and instead conceded late tries.

Tabuai-Fidow crossed out wide to finish off a long-range movement with seven minutes remaining and Munster darted over from close range after accepting a short ball from frontrow forward Lindsay Collins, who leaped above Blues fullback James Tedesco to regather a high kick.

Queensland endured plenty of setbacks, with backrower Tom Gilbert dislocating his shoulder in the first half, Cobbo injuring his leg in the second, David Fifita and Taulagi both spending time on the sidelines undergoing head injury assessments and Flegler spending 10 minutes in the sin bin late in the game.

The Queenslanders will be confident going into Game 2 despite those setbacks, having lost just one of the last six Origin games played in Brisbane.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog