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Blues' Mark Nawaqanitawase (L) reacts as Maroons' Selwyn Cobbo (R) celebrates with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (C) after scoring a try during game two of the men's State of Origin rugby league series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons in Melbourne on June 17, 2026 Image: AFP
rugby league

Queensland forces State of Origin decider after rampant win

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MELBOURNE

Selwyn Cobbo bagged a hat-trick as Queensland forced a decider in the best-of-three State of Origin rugby league series on Wednesday after a comprehensive 44-24 victory over New South Wales.

Playing on neutral territory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of a record Origin crowd of 91,671, the Maroons ran in seven tries to four in slippery conditions to keep their title defence alive.

Trailing 12-8 at the break, Queensland ran riot in the second-half to exact revenge after the Blues produced the biggest comeback win in Origin history in the opener in Sydney.

The series-decider will be played on July 8 in Brisbane.

"They started better than us, but I liked the way we dug deep and played our best in the back end of the game," Queensland captain Cameron Munster said.

Stars Mitch Moses and Payne Haas returned from injury, but could not spark the Blues who faded badly.

"We wanted to get it done tonight, finish the series in Melbourne," Blues fullback James Tedesco said. "We will have our backs to the wall, but it will feel even sweeter getting the win up at Suncorp."

After such a sluggish start in the opener, the Blues came out firing with Kotoni Staggs crossing over in the sixth minute following Tom Flegler's drop from the kick-off.

The calamitous mistake rattled a Maroons team who had coach Billy Slater's pre-game message to play without fear still ringing in their ears.

The pumped-up Blues pounced with Mark Nawaqanitawase flying over the line in the right corner after a great pass from star Nathan Cleary, who then nailed the conversion.

Queensland finally shook from their stupor when Munster produced a spectacular one-handed pass before Trent Loiero finished off a brilliant team try.

But Munster hit his head on the ground during the play and missed the last 15 minutes of the first-half due to a head injury assessment.

NSW held on to a slim lead at the interval before Munster returned to start the second-half in a huge boost for the Maroons.

Munster made an immediate impact when he set up Cobbo as Queensland hit the front.

Cobbo added another shortly later and Queensland's momentum could not be stopped with Jojo Fifita's try and Sam Walker's conversion stretching their lead to 26-12.

After their comeback heroics in Sydney, the never-say-die Blues attempted another fightback when Nawaqanitawase scored his second try in the 59th minute.

But the Maroons finished full of run, as Cobbo completed his hat-trick to seal just their second win from seven matches at the MCG.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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