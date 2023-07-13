Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby league

Queensland misses Origin series sweep in Australia after New South Wales wins Game 3

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Queensland missed out on a series sweep in Australia’s State of Origin after losing Game 3 to New South Wales on Wednesday.

The Queenslanders had already ensured they’d retain the Origin title with victories by 26-18 and 32-6 in the first two games before New South Wales rallied to avoid the sweep with a 24-10 win in front of more than 75,000 fans at Sydney’s Olympic stadium.

The return of veteran South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker at five-eighth added some composure and attacking direction for New South Wales that was missing in the first two games. It earned him the player of the match award.

Wingers Brian To’o and Josh Addo-Carr and rookie center Bradman Best scored tries in a frantic 10-minute burst for the Blues to turn a 6-0 deficit into an 18-10 halftime lead.

Queensland backrower David Fifita had opened the scoring and center Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow produced a solo effort near the end of the first half to cross for a four-pointer, ensuring he scored tries in all three games of the series.

Best extended the margin when he scored another try in the second half, which was dominated by defense and tries squandered by both teams.

New South Wales played with the kind of desperation and passion that allowed them to keep in front of the Maroons, who were chasing their first 3-0 sweep of the annual series since 2010.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog