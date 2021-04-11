Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Queensland to host Super Rugby Australia final after win

BRISBANE, Australia

Jordan Petaia produced back-to-back clutch plays as the Queensland Reds rallied from 12-0 down Saturday to beat the ACT Brumbies 24-22 and secure hosting rights for the Super Rugby Australia final.

The first-place Reds’ seventh straight win this season, and 10th in a row at home, came after a frantic five minutes of defense after they edged ahead for the first time in the 77th minute.

With his side trailing 22-13 and 18 minutes to play, Petaia, who scored the late winner when the sides last played, kicked to put the Brumbies in poor field position. He then out-jumped an ACT player to touch down for a try and make it a four-point game.

Queensland flyhalf James O’Connor then kicked two penalty goals for the two-point margin of victory.

The Brumbies are in second place, seven points behind the Reds. The Melbourne Rebels, who lost to the Western Force 16-15 on Friday, are in third place, with the Force in fourth spot and still with a chance of making the playoffs.

