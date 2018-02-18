Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sam Querrey celebrates after defeating Adrian Mannarino, of France, in their semifinals match at the New York Open tennis tournament in Uniondale, N.Y., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
tennis

Querrey advances to New York Open final; Nishikori out

By BRIAN MAHONEY
UNIONDALE, N.Y.

Sam Querrey had everything figured out Saturday except his math.

The No. 2 seed lost track of the score and didn't realize he had closed out the match when he beat fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3 in the semifinals of the New York Open.

Querrey won the final four games at Nassau Coliseum, but thought he had one more to go as he walked toward the bench following his second straight service break.

"I broke, I kind of like gave a fist pump and I was walking to the bench, and then the crowd was a little like too loud for just a break of serve and I looked up and, 'Oh my gosh, I won,'" Querrey said.

He advanced to face top-seeded Kevin Anderson, the U.S. Open runner-up, in Sunday's final. Anderson beat fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan, the tournament winner from 2013-16 when it was played in Memphis, Tennessee, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (4) in the night match.

Querrey fought off three break points while serving at 2-3 in the third set, then broke Mannarino in the next game and cruised from there, closing out the match in just under 2 hours for his first victory over the Frenchman in four career meetings.

The U.S. Davis Cup player said he couldn't remember ever losing track of the score on the ATP Tour.

"I think I was just so dialed in because I wanted to beat him so badly because I've never beat him before," Querrey said.

The 30-year-old Californian is ranked a career-high 12th. He has 10 ATP Tour victories, winning last year in Los Cabos and Acapulco.

Mannarino is still seeking his first ATP Tour title. At No. 25, he is the highest-ranked player without one.

Anderson, from South Africa, has three ATP Tour titles.

