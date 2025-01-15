 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia's Daniil Medvedev took five sets to beat Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej Image: AFP
tennis

Medvedev faces fine after smashing racket, camera in Melbourne meltdown

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Daniil Medvedev faces a hefty fine after mangling his racket and a net camera in an epic temper tantrum before battling through a five-set roller coaster to start his Australian Open on Tuesday.

The feisty Russian, a three-time finalist in Melbourne, lost his cool in the third set before rallying to beat 418th-ranked Kasidit Samrej 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena.

Fifth seed Medvedev was 3-5 behind and on the brink of going two sets to one down against the Thai player when he exploded, slamming his racket into the net camera repeatedly until they both became a broken mess.

Ball kids had to sweep up the debris when he lost the game and set, while the match was postponed briefly as officials ran repairs on the net.

Medvedev is facing a big penalty.

"Honestly, I hope not too big. The fine is usually for breaking the racket, and the camera is going to cost some, but I don't think GoPro is that expensive," he said. "When I did it, I didn't want to smash the racket in pieces. When I saw the racket, I was, like, okay, time to take a new one I guess."

Medvedev was playing his first match since the ATP Finals in November after arriving in Australia late to be at home for the birth of his second child.

He pledged before the tournament to be a "disruptor" against the big names this season, but his stuttering start against a player with no pedigree showed he has his work cut out.

"In general it was kind of a top level from him, serving good, one break each set, just what you need to do to win matches," Medvedev, who lost last year's final to Jannik Sinner, said.

"Two sets to one down is not an easy feeling. I was, like: I don't want to be on the flight tomorrow. I'm happy that I managed to stay tough. I think, in my opinion, I didn't play a bad level, I played quite well and will for sure try to play better throughout the tournament."

The former world number one broke his opponent's opening service game and was never troubled in the first set, racing through it in 30 minutes.

But the Thai player, who qualified for his Grand Slam debut by winning the Asia-Pacific wildcard playoff event, refused to go away.

He stunned the Russian by breaking him at 5-4 to take the second and was well on top in the third before the Medvedev meltdown.

But the 28-year-old is a veteran of five-setters in Melbourne, contesting four and winning three last year, and he regrouped, using his experience to reassert control as Samrej began flagging.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel