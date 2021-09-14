Raducanu's U.S. Open title moves her up 127 spots to No. 23

Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the U.S. Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday.
The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories — three in qualifying and seven in the main draw — to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.
Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.
The player she beat 6-4, 6-3 in the final Saturday, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada, also made a big jump in the rankings, going from 73rd to a career-best 28th.
Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka stayed at Nos. 1 and 2, while 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka slid from No. 3 to No. 5 after losing in the third round to Fernandez.
Karolina Pliskova is now No. 3, and Elina Svitolina is No. 4 after each moved up a spot by getting to the quarterfinals in New York.
No. 1 Novak Djokovic is still comfortably ahead of No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the ATP rankings after Medvedev beat Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open men's final Sunday. That prevented Djokovic from becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam — and from breaking the men's career record of 20 major titles he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Asked whether he might adjust his schedule to try to overtake Djokovic by the end of the season, Medvedev replied, “I think, honestly, it’s almost impossible.”
“That’s not my first goal in my mind — to try to achieve it this year,” said Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia who was the runner-up to Djokovic at this year's Australian Open and to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open. “If I manage to do it one day, it’s great.”
Two players who made their major quarterfinal debuts at the U.S. Open made substantial jumps: South Africa's Lloyd Harris rose 15 spots to No. 31, and Spain's 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz went up 17 spots to No. 38.
Two Americans moved into the Top 20 for the first time Monday: Coco Gauff, 17, is No. 19 in the WTA rankings; Reilly Opelka, 24, is No. 19 in the ATP rankings.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
9 Comments
Login to comment
tooheysnew
What a breath of fresh air these two young ladies are.
Obviously enjoying playing the game & happy to do interviews.
JeffLee
Their post game interviews were cheery, funny, insightful and inspiring. Truly a breath of fresh air for women's tennis. May both Raducanu and Ferdandez become the sport's reigning rival queens for many years to come.
Fighto!
Some people cant be positive about Raducanu without being negative toward Naomi Osaka. I bet most of these people had never even heard of Raducanu before she actually won this.
Sad. Just be happy for her, block out the anger, and applaud Raducanus' jawdropping, unprecedented achievement like the rest of us.
memoryfix
Fighto
No, the posters like a “breath of fresh air”, meaning athletes sticking to tennis instead of using social justice politics to shine a light on themselves.
Pukey2
JeffLee:
Not to mentioned, neither of them mumbled or sounded like a depressed twelve-year old. They've clearly been taught how to interact with others.
Gambare Nippon:
That's what makes this win even more epic. She was outside the top 300 a few weeks ago. Who on earth would have known her? By the time Wimbledon finished, most tennis watchers did know her name. Now, move over, there are two new young female players and both are loving tennis.
caboose:
Eyes rolling.
sunfunbun
Raducanu's straight set wins indicates she can dominate a field, and she should continue on as a force. She's great for the game on court and off.
I love Fernandez. She is a fighter and proved mentally tough, but her game is not quite as powerful as Raducanu's and has an inconsistent first serve. She could definitely be a big part of women's tennis, but her mental game will be her weapon to win. Her positivity and maturity are infectious.
Tennis needed the excitement and smiles. Clarity and optimism from its star players certainly is a better look.
Grumpy Gaijin
Athletes are humans first. There is nothing wrong being aware of social injustice and raising one's voice in the present day. Some prefer to remain indifferent but others love to get involved. What's wrong with that?
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
Sports and Games - life in full flow. Lovers of Tennis are witnessing a new era. Briton Emma Raducanu, Canadian Leylah Fernandez, and a host of other young talented stars are rearranging the tennis hierarchy. Rival tennis players, their coaching staff, sponsors, media, and fans are all kept on their toes.
Dale Spenser
Good to see that there ARE in fact cheerful tennis players. Note how Japanese TV seems to be going out of their way to ignore Raducanu and Fernandez.