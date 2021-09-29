Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Open Champion Emma Raducanu has been granted a wild card berth into the ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in California next week Photo: POOL/AFP
tennis

Raducanu handed Indian Wells wild card berth

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Newly crowned U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has been granted a wild card into the ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament starting in California next week, organizers said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old British phenomenon, who stunned the tennis world after winning the U.S. Open as an unseeded qualifier, will be making her debut at the rescheduled October 4-17 event.

It is the latest stop on a remarkable season for Raducanu, who only made her WTA Tour debut in June.

The teenager reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and then became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam with her victory at Flushing Meadows earlier this month.

Raducanu's Grand Slam triumph has catapulted her up the world rankings, rising more than 100 places to world number 22.

Remaining wild card places and the singles and qualifying draws for Indian Wells will be confirmed later this week.

The tournament was rescheduled to October from its traditional slot in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel