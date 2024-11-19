Rafael Nadal and Spain's Davis Cup captain won't say whether he'll play before retirement

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, left, shakes hands with Rafael Nadal during a training session at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

tennis

By HOWARD FENDRICH

Neither Rafael Nadal nor Spanish captain David Ferrer would say Monday whether the 22-time Grand Slam champion will play singles or doubles — or maybe not at all — at the Davis Cup Final 8, his last event before retirement.

Spain is scheduled to face the Netherlands on Tuesday in the quarterfinals on an indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena. The winner will play in the semifinals on Friday. The championship will be decided on Sunday.

Asked at a news conference Monday how he has been feeling in practice in recent days and whether he is ready to play, Nadal said: “That’s a question for the captain.” That response drew a smile and laugh from Ferrer, sitting to Nadal's left.

Moments later, the question of Nadal's participation was put to Ferrer.

“I don’t know yet,” Ferrer said. “At the moment, I have not decided the players that are going to play tomorrow.”

The 38-year-old Nadal announced last month that he would walk away from tennis after the Davis Cup at home in Spain. Nadal has been dealing with a series of injuries the past two seasons and has been limited to fewer than 25 official matches in that span.

Nadal said Monday that it doesn't “make sense to keep going knowing that I don’t have the real chance to be competitive the way that I like to be competitive because my body” won’t allow it.

He hasn't played an official match since the Paris Olympics in early August. He lost in the second round of singles to Novak Djokovic and in the quarterfinals of doubles alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

Spain's Davis Cup team also includes Alcaraz, Marcel Granollers, Roberto Bautista Agut and Pedro Martinez.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.