FILE - Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rafael Nadal pulled put of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday, April 4, 2024, because of a lingering injury, delaying the start of his clay-court tournament preparation ahead of the French Open and extending his absence that began in January. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)
tennis

Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters with injury

MONACO

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday because of a lingering injury, delaying the start of his clay-court tournament preparation ahead of the French Open and extending his absence that began in January.

The 37-year-old Nadal had hip surgery last summer and has played only three competitive matches — in Brisbane before skipping the Australian Open — this year.

Nadal has won the Monte Carlo Masters 11 times but announced on his social media accounts that he won't be ready to play when the tournament starts next week.

“My body simply won’t allow me,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement.

The Spaniard didn't mention the French Open — he's won the clay-court major a record 14 times — in his statement. The Roland Garros tournament begins May 25.

In early March, Nadal played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas but days later pulled out of the Indian Wells tournament.

“You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events,” he wrote. “The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better.”

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

