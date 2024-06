Ferguson bowls 4 maidens for 3 wickets and helps NZ leave T20 World Cup with win

cricket

Pacer Lockie Ferguson achieved the most economical bowling figures in Twenty20 internationals as New Zealand earned a consolation closing win against Papua New Guinea in the World Cup on Monday.

Ferguson bowled four maiden overs and claimed three wickets as PNG was bowled out for 78 runs in 19.4 overs.

The target was gunned down by New Zealand at 79-3 in 12.2 overs. Devon Conway top-scored with 35.

Ferguson's figures were only the second instance of a bowler not conceding any runs in a four-over spell in T20s. The other was in 2021 by Canada's Saad Bin Zafar, who picked up two wickets for no runs in four overs against Panama.

“A tough wicket to bat on, nice to bowl on,” Ferguson said.

PNG's batting failed against New Zealand's pace attack. Eight wickets were lost to fast bowling, with Tim Southee taking 2-11. Trent Boult returned 2-14 in four overs in his last T20 appearance for the Black Caps.

Charles Amini top-scored for PNG with 17.

In reply, New Zealand was made to work while slipping to 20-2 in 4.1 overs.

Conway countered with three sixes and two fours before he was out lbw to Semo Kabea.

Kane Williamson, 18 not out, and Daryl Mitchell, 19 not out, finished off the match.

Rain delayed the start for nearly an hour but there was little urgency to get underway. Both teams were already eliminated from Super Eight contention.

New Zealand finished third in Group C behind the West Indies and Afghanistan, while PNG went winless in its maiden T20 World Cup.

The West Indies and Afghanistan met in Saint Lucia later.

