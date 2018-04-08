Rain postpones Volvo Car Open semifinals

Anastasija Sevastova, from Latvia, leaves the court due to a rain delay in during a semifinal match against Julia Goerges, from Germany, at the Volvo Car Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Saturday, April 7, 2018. Play was suspended due to rain in the first set with them tied 4-4. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

tennis

It will be a jam-packed finish for the Volvo Car Open on Sunday after Saturday's semifinals were postponed because of rain.

Organizers called a halt to a soggy Saturday after several weather delays. No. 5 seeded Julia Goerges of Germany and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, the eighth seed, began their opening set and were tied at 4-all when the match was postponed.

The schedule Sunday calls for American Madison Keys, seeded seventh, to play No. 12 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands at 10:30 a.m., followed by the conclusion of the Goerges-Sevastova match.

After a doubles finals, the semifinal winners will compete for the title at the WTA's first clay-court event of the season.

All four of the semifinalists are playing for their first Volvo Car Open title.

