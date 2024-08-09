Rain washes out full day's ATP play in Montreal

Top seed Jannik Sinner of Italy was among those who was unable to play at the ATP Montreal Masters on Friday due to heavy rains from a tropical storm

tennis

The ATP Montreal Masters was hit by a total washout on Friday as the after-effects of a tropical storm were felt in Canada.

Officials were hoping against the odds that play might just get underway at an event which only ends on Monday due to Olympic scheduling.

But matters were not helped by steady rains from tropical storm Debby that arrived from the United States.

Organisers pulled the plug in early afternoon, leaving three leftover second-round matches as well as the entire third round still to play.

Forecasts suggested that the worst of the weather would be done by Saturday morning.

Off court, top-seed Jannik Sinner was relieved of one obligation when his British doubles partner, Jack Draper, withdrew from doubles on Friday morning, freeing the Italian to concentrate on defending his Canada singles title.

The world number one is competing for the first time since losing a Wimbledon quarter-final a month ago while feeling poorly.

Sinner later had to withdraw from the Paris Olympics with tonsillitis and is still regaining top form.

"After Miami (which he won in April), it's the first time back on hardcourt and the first match is always very difficult and tough," Sinner said.

"I was fortunate to play a couple of matches in doubles to get this match feeling back. I don't watch about (if) I lost or won.

"I'm thinking about myself, about my game, what I have to improve, what I have to do to get better. That's the most important thing at the moment for me."

The 22-year-old and his team have a simple plan for the rest of the event and into Cincinnati next week.

"I want to play as many matches as possible here in the US swing now -- but to do that I have to improve my serve a little bit.

"In the beginning (of the week), I was not in perfect shape, physically and tennis-wise. I hadn't touched a racquet for quite a long time.

"You can feel good in practice sessions, but at the end of the day what matters is how you play on the match days."

When he resumes play at the weekend, Sinner will bid for the quarter-finals against Canadian-Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

© 2024 AFP