Rakuten to become official J.League partner

soccer

Rakuten Inc on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with the Japan Professional Football League (J.League) to be the Official EC Platform Partner.

Based on the agreement, Rakuten will collaborate with the J.League on redesigning the “J.League Online Store,” an EC site selling merchandise of the clubs in the J1, J2, and J3 football leagues, and support its subsequent operation. Utilizing its knowledge and expertise cultivated through the operation of its various e-commerce services, including the internet shopping mall Rakuten Ichiba, Rakuten said it will provide full operational support for the site, including the creation of product pages, the shipment of products, and customer support. The redesigning of the site is expected to be completed by mid-July.

In addition, Rakuten will carry out various initiatives to enhance the convenience of the store, including directing customers to the site from Rakuten Group services, and will provide a shopping platform where both fans and supporters can easily purchase J.League and club merchandise, while reducing the burden on each club of managing an EC site.

Rakuten Group has managed the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles professional baseball team since 2004, and the J.League football club Vissel Kobe from 2015, and actively promotes regional revitalization and the development of sports and culture through its sports businesses.

© Rakuten