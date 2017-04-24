Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
soccer

Rakuten to become official J.League partner

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rakuten Inc on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with the Japan Professional Football League (J.League) to be the Official EC Platform Partner.

Based on the agreement, Rakuten will collaborate with the J.League on redesigning the “J.League Online Store,” an EC site selling merchandise of the clubs in the J1, J2, and J3 football leagues, and support its subsequent operation. Utilizing its knowledge and expertise cultivated through the operation of its various e-commerce services, including the internet shopping mall Rakuten Ichiba, Rakuten said it will provide full operational support for the site, including the creation of product pages, the shipment of products, and customer support. The redesigning of the site is expected to be completed by mid-July.

In addition, Rakuten will carry out various initiatives to enhance the convenience of the store, including directing customers to the site from Rakuten Group services, and will provide a shopping platform where both fans and supporters can easily purchase J.League and club merchandise, while reducing the burden on each club of managing an EC site.

Rakuten Group has managed the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles professional baseball team since 2004, and the J.League football club Vissel Kobe from 2015, and actively promotes regional revitalization and the development of sports and culture through its sports businesses.

© Rakuten

GET YOUR ANSWERS AT THE OSAKA CALL CENTER

Friendly, multilingual staff are on hand to help you with travel, medical and other information so that you can get the most out of your time in Osaka.

OSAKA CALL CENTER

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration