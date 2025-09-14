Rampant Springboks inflict record 43-10 defeat on All Blacks

South Africa’s Kwagga Smith scores a try during the Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Wellington

A dominant South Africa inflicted a record defeat on New Zealand on Saturday, powering to a 43-10 win in a complete performance to reclaim the number one world ranking.

The Springboks avenged last week's 24-17 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland in momentous style, leaving the home side badly humbled and the Rugby Championship finely balanced with two rounds remaining.

All four teams now have identical 2-2 win-loss records in the Rugby Championship with Australia, who earlier lost 28-26 to Argentina in Sydney, one bonus point ahead of the Springboks and All Blacks.

South Africa scored six tries to one, with two by wing Cheslin Kolbe, to answer critics who had suggested the 2019 and 2023 world champions were past their peak.

They were physically dominant from the outset, closing down the All Blacks with some brutal defense, while their forwards took charge of both scrums and lineouts.

The visitors grew stronger as the match wore on, winning the second half 36-0 as the hosts' defense crumbled badly over the final quarter.

"I give credit to my boys, we didn't give up. And to the coach as well," said South Africa captain Siya Kolisi.

"We played fearlessly, we didn't want to hold back. We knew what we needed to do and we believed in ourselves, that was the most important thing out there.

"We've got the right to fight for the Rugby Championship. It's open now and that's what matters to us."

The result eclipsed New Zealand's previous biggest defeat -- 35-7 to South Africa at Twickenham in 2023 -- and will raise questions about the progress made under coach Scott Robertson.

"That's a tough one to swallow," said New Zealand captain Scott Barrett. "The Springboks certainly showed up and took a real improvement from last week and we just didn't adjust. Well done to Siya and his team.

"There's a lot of areas where we can get better. So we'll make an adjustment heading forward."

South Africa dominated much of the first half, yet trailed 10-7 at the interval, having botched several try-scoring chances.

All Blacks wing Leroy Carter celebrated his debut by bagging the opening try, finishing off a spectacular team attack in which the visitors' defense was stretched on both sides before it cracked.

It was a rare bright moment for the home side, before Kolbe levelled the score with an interception try from 70 meters out.

Damian McKenzie's penalty put New Zealand three points up at half-time, but the visitors struck back with Kolbe's second try just after the break.

Damian Willemse crossed from a stolen lineout to put South Africa in control at 24-10 entering the final quarter.

"Coach Rassie (Erasmus) has been taking a lot of shots but he's been backing us as a team. We knew it was going to come," said Willemse. "It was a very good week for us."

The visitors ran amok in the last 12 minutes with tries to Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman and Andre Esterhuizen.

The fifth and penultimate round of the Rugby Championship in two weeks' time will see New Zealand host Australia in Auckland and South Africa home to Argentina in Durban.

