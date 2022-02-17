Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A fan holds a flag near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez
nfl

Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
LOS ANGELES

Rams fans cheered Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Team members waved at fans from open-top buses rolling down a route leading to a plaza outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where thousands clad in a sea of yellow and blue Rams gear awaited a rally.

“It’s like a dream” said Lawrence Morse, who drove in from suburban Irwindale with his 12-year-old son Jacob.

“We watched almost every game the whole season,” said Jacob. “We knew they would win the Super Bowl!”

The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a 79-yard final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game's MVP.

Charles Goolsby, 16, came with his brothers and father. He said his late grandfather was a lifelong Rams fan and his passion for the team was contagious.

“I was holding my breath in the fourth quarter but I just knew that Kupp could win it,” Goolsby said.

“We are here for our grandpa,” he added.

Three LA sports teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coliseum was once home to the Rams, who now play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

