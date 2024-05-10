 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Rangers Hurricanes Hockey
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov (7) wrestles New York Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey (26) to the ice as the teams got into a scuffle during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. Both players were penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
ice hockey

Rangers beat Hurricanes 3-2 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C.

Artemi Panarin redirected a pass between his legs at the crease to beat Pyotr Kochetkov just 1:43 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Panarin scored after Carolina defenseman Dmitry Orlov lost control of a puck in the corner in the defensive zone. Vincent Trocheck collected it on the right side and sent it toward the crease to Panarin, who tipped the puck behind him as defenseman Jalen Chatfield tried to push him away from the crease.

The puck slipped under the right elbow and past the ribs of Kochetkov, sending Panarin into celebration and the Rangers soon joining him near the door toward the tunnel off the ice.

The Rangers can complete the sweep in Game 4 here Saturday night.

STARS 5, AVALANCHE 3

DALLAS — Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored two power-play goals, Roope Hintz had a goal and three assists and Dallas beat Colorado in Game 2 to even the second-round Western Conference series.

Tyler Seguin got his first goal this postseason on a short-hander at the end of a 3-on-1 breakaway for the Stars that put them up 4-0 late in the second period. Esa Lindell added an empty-netter with 20 seconds left.

Jake Oettinger had 28 saves against a Colorado team that led the NHL in scoring during the regular season and had averaged an NHL-high 5.33 goals in its first six games this postseason.

Joel Kiviranta, Andrew Cogliano and Brandon Duhaime scored in the third period for the Avalanche, who failed to score on a power play in the final three minutes that turned briefly into a 6-on-4 after goalie Alexander Georgiev skated to the bench.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Denver.

