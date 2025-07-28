Rashford makes Barcelona debut in Japan friendly win

soccer

Marcus Rashford made his first appearance for Barcelona in a 3-1 pre-season win over J.League side Vissel Kobe in Japan on Sunday, coming on as a substitute.

The English forward joined the Spanish champions on loan from boyhood club Manchester United this week and was thrust into action against Kobe in the second half.

Barcelona had initially cancelled the match on Wednesday, citing unspecified "serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter".

But the friendly went ahead and Eric Garcia opened the scoring in the first half for the visitors before Taisei Miyashiro equalised for the J.League team that retired Barca star Andres Iniesta once played for.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick changed his line-up at half-time and new signing Roony Bardghji restored their lead in the 77th minute.

Pedro Fernandez added a third in the 87th minute.

Barcelona are paying around 75 percent of Rashford's £325,000-a-week wage ($435,000) while he is at the club, with the player foregoing the rest, according to Spanish reports.

The 27-year-old England international was out of favor under United coach Ruben Amorim and spent the final months of the 2024/25 season on loan at Aston Villa.

