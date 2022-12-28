Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Nottingham Forest's Willy Boly, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
soccer

Rashford scores again as United beats Nottingham Forest 3-0

0 Comments
By JAMES ROBSON
MANCHESTER, England

Marcus Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Tuesday.

The England international also set up Anthony Martial's goal as United moved to within a point of fourth place in the Premier League. Substitute Fred completed the scoring late on at Old Trafford.

Rashford’s goal was his second in as many games since returning from the World Cup, where he scored three times for England.

It continues his impressive form that has led to United manager Erik ten Hag predicting the forward can reach 20 goals for the season.

He has already doubled his total from last term when he managed only five in a campaign disrupted by issues over fitness and form.

United went into the match on the back of a run of six wins from its last seven games in all competitions. But it still started the day four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Ten Hag had to contend with illnesses among his players which forced him to name a patched-up defense to cover absences.

It meant left back Luke Shaw had to play in central defense and Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his first Premier League start of the season.

But relegation-fighting Forest rarely looked like threatening United at the back.

United took the lead in the 19th minute from a well-rehearsed set piece when Rashford met Christian Eriksen’s low corner and fired a first-time shot into the back of the net.

It was 2-0 three minutes later, with Rashford turning provider by laying off to Martial after a quick break.

Martial’s effort from the edge of the area didn’t look powerful enough to trouble Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, but on a slippery surface the ball squirmed out of his grasp and over the line.

Fred made it 3-0 in the 87th minute after being set up by Brazil teammate Casemiro.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog