Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brentford, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
soccer

Rashford scores again in Man U win; Newcastle routs West Ham

0 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

The composed finish. That now-familiar finger-to-the-temple celebration pose.

Marcus Rashford continued his prolific post-World Cup scoring spree for Manchester United on Wednesday to get the team back on course for Champions League qualification.

The England forward's 28th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Brentford in the pouring rain at Old Trafford as United moved back into the Premier League's top four.

United is tied for points with third-place Newcastle, which was helped by some woeful defending by relegation-threatened West Ham in a 5-1 thrashing at the London Stadium.

Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored two goals apiece in Newcastle's fourth straight win. Boos from the home fans greeted the final whistle, with West Ham only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Newcastle and Man United look to be the favorites to claim the final two Champions League spots behind Arsenal and Manchester City, the teams battling for the title.

Tottenham is three points further back in fifth but has played one game more.

Rashford is in career-best scoring form, having netted 28 goals in all competitions — 15 of them in the league.

No player in the Premier League has scored more than his 11 since the competition resumed in late December after the World Cup.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog