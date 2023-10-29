Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Century maker: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot on Saturday Photo: AFP
cricket

Ravindra century as New Zealand chase 389 to beat Australia

0 Comments
DHARAMSALA, India

Rachin Ravindra hit his second century of the tournament as New Zealand attempted to chase down Australia's 388 in their World Cup clash on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Ravindra, who scored 123 in the opening win over England, reached three figures from 77 balls with seven fours and five sixes.

He had shared in a 96-run partnership for the third wicket with Daryl Mitchell as New Zealand attempted to pull off the second highest successful chase in one-day international cricket.

When Ravindra reached his century, New Zealand were 262-4 in the 36th over.

Mitchell made 130 last time out against India and on Saturday reached another half-century off 42 balls with six fours and one six.

However, when he moved onto 54 he was dismissed by leg-spinner Adam Zampa after holing out to long-on.

Earlier, Travis Head marked his World Cup bow with 109 and David Warner made 81 for Australia who are seeking a fourth win in six games.

New Zealand started the day with four wins and one defeat.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel