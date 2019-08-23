Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Real Madrid loans Japanese teen Kubo to Mallorca

MADRID

Real Madrid says it has loaned Japanese teenager Takefusa Kubo to Spanish league rival Mallorca for the season.

Madrid signed the 18-year-old attacking midfielder in June from FC Tokyo with the intention of having him play on its reserve team. He played with the first team during the preseason.

Kubo, who had spent time at Barcelona's youth training academy, made his international debut this year.

Mallorca earned promotion to the first division this season. It won its season opener, 2-1 over Eibar, last weekend. It will host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

