Champions League semifinals: Madrid-Chelsea; PSG-Man City

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, jumps for the ball with Real Madrid's Nacho during a Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

soccer

By ROB HARRIS

Real Madrid secured its return to the Champions League semifinals after a two-season absence by holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw Wednesday, protecting a 3-1 advantage from the first leg.

Liverpool created chance after chance but Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane could find no way past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a makeshift defense that stifled a front three that has endured a season of frustration.

A scene of many memorable European comebacks, Anfield lacked the fans who have so often inspired Liverpool in similar situations.

The only way Liverpool supporters could make their presence felt was outside the stadium with a red haze of flares greeting the teams before the game — and one of the Madrid buses being hit by an object that smashed a window.

But while the record 13-time European champions can look forward to a semifinal against Chelsea, Liverpool's last route to a trophy this season has now been shut off.

It's quite a comedown for Jürgen Klopp's side, which won the Champions League in 2019 — after losing the 2018 final to Madrid — and ended a 30-year English championship drought by winning the Premier League by an 18-point margin in 2020.

Now Liverpool is struggling to even make the Champions League places, sitting three points outside the top four with seven games to go.

While Liverpool's season has imploded, reaching the European semifinals is the latest sign of the recovery overseen by Zinedine Zidane at Madrid.

Trailing Atletico Madrid by 10 points in January, Zidane's team is now just a single point behind and the title defense is back on. And the season could yet end with a fourth Champions League title since 2016.

MANCHESTER CITY 2, BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1

In Dortmund, Germany, Pep Guardiola shared an emotional moment with goalscorer Phil Foden as Manchester City ended its run of failure in the Champions League quarterfinals, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Jude Bellingham scored to put Dortmund on course for an upset win before City hit back through a penalty by Riyad Mahrez and Foden's goal.

Guardiola reached the semifinals with City at the fifth attempt, matching the club's best ever result under his predecessor Manuel Pellegrini in 2016. City goes on to face Paris Saint-Germain.

“For the club it's so important, we cannot deny,” Guardiola said. “Of course we want more."

He praised PSG for knocking out “the best team in the world” — Bayern Munich — in the quarterfinals, “so we will see what will happen.”

Guardiola said Tuesday he expected to be labeled “a failure” if Dortmund became the fourth club in a row to eliminate City in a Champions League quarterfinal, after Lyon last year and before that Tottenham and Liverpool. Monaco beat City in the round of 16 in 2017 in Guardiola’s first season.

Guardiola said he would celebrate with “a good wine” before preparing to face Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.

Bellingham, Dortmund's 17-year-old English midfielder, put the German club ahead when he scored in the 15th minute after City defender Ruben Dias blocked Mahmoud Dahoud's shot. That leveled the aggregate score 2-2, with Dortmund ahead on away goals.

Bellingham became the second-youngest player to score in a Champions League knockout game at 17 years, 289 days. Bojan Krkic was 72 days younger when he scored for Barcelona against Schalke in 2008.

City then laid siege to the Dortmund goal, with Kevin De Bruyne hitting the crossbar. And Dortmund handed City the breakthrough early in the second half when Emre Can gave away a penalty by heading a cross onto his arm. Mahrez put City back in control when he blasted the 55th-minute spot kick into the top right, past stand-in goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.

Dortmund was unhappy with the penalty call against Can, a week after Bellingham had a goal ruled out in the first leg in disputed circumstances.

“If you head onto your own arm, it’s not seen as a breach of the rules,” coach Edin Terzic said. “We haven't had much luck with referee decisions in the last week."

Chasing another goal to force extra time, Dortmund pushed up, but could only muster an off-target header from Mats Hummels at a free kick. City took advantage of the space which opened up to pressure Dortmund.

Foden, who also scored in the first leg last week, made sure of the win in the 75th with a low shot past Hitz from the edge of the box off a short corner routine. He ran straight to Guardiola on the touchline to celebrate with a hug.

“You have the feeling he’s a guy who never hides and, he always creates something. he is dynamic defensively, offensively," Guardiola said of Foden. “He scored two important goals, the second goal in the Etihad (in the first leg) and today and helped us to the semifinals.”

The loss means Dortmund could face an exodus of talented young players at the end of the season. Part of the appeal to talents like striker Erling Haaland and forward Jadon Sancho — the latter injured for this game — has been Dortmund’s consistent Champions League appearances as a way to develop their skills and show off to potential buyers. With Dortmund sitting fifth in the Bundesliga, it’s on course for the far less appealing Europa League.

Haaland played his part holding up the ball in the run-up to Bellingham's goal, but the Norwegian was otherwise kept quiet by the City defense. He has now gone four scoreless games for Dortmund and three for Norway since his last goal on March 20.

“Through our passes, through our control, we minimized the influence of Haaland,” Guardiola said. “This player is almost unstoppable and the best way to defend talented players is (for them) not to have the ball.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.