Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of the group E Champions League soccer match between Salzburg and Liverpool, in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Liverpool won 2:0. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)
soccer

Real Madrid to face Manchester City in Champions League

NYON, Switzerland

Thirteen-time European champion Real Madrid will face a Manchester City team seeking its first title when the teams meet in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The match, drawn Monday at UEFA headquarters, pits Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane against City manager Pep Guardiola. Zidane won three Champions League titles in three attempts with Madrid, while Guardiola has been seeking his third title for almost a decade after winning twice with Barcelona.

Also, Liverpool was sent back to the stadium where it won the title last season, with a first leg at Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona will face Napoli with the first leg in Italy.

In other matches: Chelsea will face Bayern Munich; Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel was paired with his former club, Borussia Dortmund; Lyon will take on Juventus; Tottenham will play Leipzig; and Atalanta will meet Valencia.

All 16 teams play in the five wealthiest European leagues.

The first legs will be played between Feb 18 and 26, with the return games from March 10-18.

The final on May 30 will be in Istanbul.

