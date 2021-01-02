Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Top-ranked reigning Masters champion Dustin Johnson will be among a record field of 42 teeing off Thursday at the US PGA Tournament of Champions in Hawaii Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
golf

Record 42 starters set for U.S. PGA Tournament of Champions

0 Comments
By Patrick Smith
MIAMI

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson, third-ranked defending champion Justin Thomas and U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau will lead a record 42 starters when the U.S. PGA Tournament of Champions tees off Thursday.

The traditional first tour event of a calendar year at Kapalua, Hawaii, opened its field to players who reached last season's Tour Championship as well as event winners after a season disrupted by a two-month COVID-19 layoff.

PGA Player of the Year Johnson captured his second major title in November at the Masters after winning the Tour Championship in September. The 36-year-old American also won the Hawaii champions event in 2013 and 2018.

Thomas won the WGC St. Jude Invitational as well as the Tournament of Champions last year while fifth-ranked U.S. compatriot DeChambeau won in Detroit last July before taking his first major crown at Winged Foot.

Fourth-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Britain's 10th-ranked Tyrrell Hatton are skipping the Hawaii event after qualifying, while American Jim Herman, ranked 96th, announced he will not play after contracting COVID-19.

"Some lousy news to end the year - I've had CV19 for the last couple of days and therefore will not be playing Kapalua," Herman tweeted.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel