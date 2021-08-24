Record-breaker Antonio leads West Ham to 2nd straight win

West Ham's Michail Antonio holds aloft a cardboard cutout of himself as he celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Leicester City and at the London Stadium in London, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

soccer

Michail Antonio’s record goal for West Ham was sealed with a kiss.

The fun-loving striker became the London club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era, moving onto 49 goals by netting twice in a 4-1 win over 10-man Leicester at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.

Antonio’s first — a close-range shot on the turn to make it 3-1 in the 80th — moved him past Paolo Di Canio’s previous record mark of 47 and he celebrated by running to the sideline and raising aloft a cardboard cut-out of himself.

Spinning around to cheers from a packed crowd, Antonio — whose goal celebrations often provide amusement — finished his little act by planting a kiss on himself before tossing the cut-out to the ground.

Antonio still had time to add a second goal, stretching to prod home a finish in the 84th after controlling a right-wing cross, to wrap up West Ham’s second straight victory to open the season.

The team is one of five to be on a maximum six points after two rounds and is in first place on goals scored.

Said Benrahma had earlier set up Pablo Fornals before scoring himself to put West Ham 2-0 ahead, repeating his goal and assist from last weekend’s 4-2 win at Newcastle.

Youri Tielemans pulled a goal back in the 69th minute for Leicester, which lost attacking midfielder Ayoze Perez to a straight red card in the 40th for a lunge at the ankle of Fornals. No foul was given initially, but referee Michael Oliver changed his mind after reviewing the incident on a pitchside monitor.

