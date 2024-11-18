Record Wallabies win in Cardiff plunges Wales to worst losing run in history

Australia's Len Ikitau scores a try during the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.(AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Australia condemned Wales to the worst losing run in its 143-year rugby history after a record 52-20 win under the Principality Stadium roof on Sunday.

Wales lost an unprecedented 11th consecutive test, dating to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals 13 months ago.

The Wallabies are responsible for three of those defeats after July wins in Sydney and Melbourne. On Sunday, they scored their most points against Wales in Cardiff — they'd never passed 39 — and their most against Wales in 28 years.

Coming off the stunner against England, the Wallabies also are perfect halfway through their 40th anniversary grand slam tour, with Scotland and Ireland to come.

The victory by eight tries to two saw Australia zoom to 19-0, a Wales fightback by halftime, then Australia retake control while its center Samu Kerevi was off the field for a 20-minute red card in his 50th test.

Hooker Matt Faessler achieved a hat trick of tries, and was matched in the final minute by fullback Tom Wright. Noah Lolesio converted six.

The Wallabies were too clever and confident for a young, rebuilding Wales. Bigger too. The Wallabies constantly got over the gain-line and were clinical.

After Kerevi's illegal head contact on Jac Morgan and Australia were 14 men, Wales, trailing 19-13, must have thought it had a sniff. But the Wallabies pack moved them out of sight on the scoreboard by engineering two converted tries in 10 minutes for Faessler. His hat trick was all maul tries.

Wales tried to regain the initiative by changing the front row, but it also replaced its best player, wing Tom Rogers.

And before Australia returned to 15 when Kerevi was replaced by rookie sensation Joseph Su'uali'i, Wright scored a 70-meter intercept try after teammate Rob Valetini stopped Christ Tshiunza dead.

The game petered out with more tries to Wright and Len Ikitau, interrupted by a score for Wales' Ben Thomas.

It doesn’t get any easier for Wales. World champion South Africa comes to town next weekend.

Even knowing there was more unwanted history at stake, Wales couldn't have started much worse.

It was pinned in its own half for the first four minutes. Lock Adam Beard, its most capped player, limped off. Rogers somehow held up Kerevi over the line. That was the first 10 minutes.

Now Australia was well warmed up and merciless. Slick hands finished with a Wright dummy and score. A forced turnover finished with 120-kilogram lock Nick Frost striding 50 meters to the posts. Then the pack muscled Faessler over.

After 22 minutes, Australia led 19-0 and the crowd of 56,000 was quiet.

It took an unexpected Wales scrum shove to reanimate the crowd and No. 8 Aaron Wainwright, who tore his hamstring in July in Sydney, backed over the try-line with his third touch in the scoring move.

More cheers came for two aerial catches by Rogers — playing his first test in 15 months — a penalty from Wales' superior scrum, and two penalty kicks by Gareth Anscombe.

Wales was back in the game, only 19-13 behind at halftime.

Australia was forced to start the new half with prop James Slipper — his 142nd test, tied for fourth all-time — to subdue Wales tighthead Archie Griffin. But it didn't work. It was Wales' only edges on the field.

