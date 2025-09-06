Records and revenge spur rivals in wide-open Rugby Championship

rugby union

By Daniel GILHOOLY

South Africa will chase history at New Zealand's fortress while Australia are out to avenge a record defeat to Argentina in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The All Blacks top the standings after two rounds but only by a bonus point, with all four teams having registered a win and a loss in a topsy-turvy start to the annual southern hemisphere competition.

Coming off a 29-23 loss to the Pumas -- their first defeat on Argentina soil -- Scott Robertson's New Zealand would have their aura further eroded if beaten by the Springboks in Auckland, where the hosts last lost in 1994.

Australia couldn't make it two-from-two in South Africa last month, beaten 30-22 in Cape Town, and must now attempt to erase the memory of last year's embarrassing 67-27 humbling to the Pumas when they host the South Americans in Townsville.

The world's top two nations square off at Eden Park, where New Zealand's unbeaten streak stands at 50 tests.

Rugby was still an amateur game when the All Blacks last lost there, to France, and have gone on to construct one of the sport's most extraordinary records.

Adding to the occasion, inspirational All Blacks back-rower Ardie Savea will play his 100th test.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has played up the challenge facing his two-time reigning world champions.

Despite naming a test-hardened team he noted his players had limited experience in New Zealand, where South Africa have lined up only once in the last six years.

"So for a lot of the players, even though they're really experienced, it's massive for them just playing here," Erasmus said. "It's exciting, it's nerve-wracking, it's an honor, it's Ardie's 100th test match and it's a big build-up.

"The Rugby Championship is all squares, we are desperately wanting to win this game."

A win or draw would lift the Springboks past their opponents and back on top of the world rankings.

Victory would also be South Africa's first in Auckland since 1937 and would extend their winning run against New Zealand to five matches, including the 2023 World Cup final.

Perhaps sensing what is at stake, Robertson invited two decorated former All Blacks coaches into training sessions this week.

He said Graham Henry and Wayne Smith had identified some of his team's shortcomings and pointed at past New Zealand success against the Springboks.

"You need those stories from granddad, don't you?" Robertson said of the pair's advice.

Wallabies revenge mission

It's nearly a year to the day since Australia's haunting 40-point drubbing in Santa Fe, where their 67 points conceded remains an unwanted Wallabies record.

Coach Joe Schmidt said his side have made giant strides since a performance that still stings.

"We led by 20 points before falling off a cliff, I think I described it as at the time," Schmidt said. "The players are conscious of what they need to deliver now. It's hard to connect something from a year ago with what we're currently doing, but certainly there have been a few connections."

Schmidt's team gained momentum throughout their narrow 2-1 series loss to the British and Irish Lions in July before stunning the Springboks 38-22 in Johannesburg.

Schmidt says Argentina are another team on an upward growth curve, underlined by the emphatic manner of their triumph against New Zealand.

The Pumas lead the competition's attacking statistics and if they adjust to the hot, humid conditions of North Queensland could again be hard to contain.

The home side welcome back skipper Harry Wilson and fly-half Tom Lynagh, but have lost the services of towering lock Will Skelton, who has returned to his French club La Rochelle.

The Pumas are without injured playmaker Tomas Albornoz but replacement Santiago Carreras proved a pivotal figure with his composure and goalkicking when they stunned the All Blacks last month.

