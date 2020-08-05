Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Footballers risk being sent off if a referee considers they coughed deliberately at an opponent or a match official under new guidelines from rule makers IFAB Photo: POOL/AFP/File
soccer

Red card warning for deliberate coughing in soccer

By CARL RECINE
LONDON

Soccer players can be sent off if referees judge they have coughed deliberately at opponents or match officials in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, say the sport's rule-makers and England's Football Association.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said it was up to the referee to judge whether he felt the cough was an abusive gesture.

IFAB classified deliberate coughing as similar to "using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures".

"As with all offenses, the referee has to make a judgement about the true nature of the offence," it said. "If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the 'cough' took place with a large distance between the players.

"However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action."

The FA's guidance for grassroots soccer in England will come into force immediately.

"If the incident was not severe enough to merit a sending-off, a caution could be issued for 'unsporting behavior,'" it wrote in a document.

It added referees must not look to punish "routine" coughing and "action can only be supported where it is evident it was a clear act against someone else".

