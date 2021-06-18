Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Nasa Hataoka watches her drive on the 16th hole during the first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
golf

Hataoka tied for lead at Meijer Classic

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Japan's Nasa Hataoka, who is seeking her fourth win on the LPGA Tour, fired a 65 in the opening round of the Meijer LPGA Classic to finish in a four-way tie for the lead on Thursday.

The 2021 U.S. Women's Open runner-up Hataoka is level with Lauren Stephenson, Leona Maguire of Ireland and England's Charley Hull at seven under on the Blythefield Country Club course.

Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Taiwanese star Lee Min were one stroke behind at six under. Eleven more players were tied at five under.

Hataoka closed her round with a birdie, the seventh on the day. She had four birdies in five holes on the front nine, starting on the par-five fourth.

The 22-year old lost to Yuka Saso on the third playoff hole at the Women's Open in May after both women finished 72 holes at four-under 280.

Hataoka hasn't won since the 2019 Kia Classic.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel