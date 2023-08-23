Reds spoil Mike Trout's return to Angels' lineup with 4-3 victory

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Spencer Steer during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

baseball

By GREG BEACHAM

Graham Ashcraft racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Cincinnati Reds spoiled Mike Trout's return to the Angels' lineup by scoring three unearned runs in the fifth inning of a 4-3 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Elly De La Cruz used his incredible speed to score the tiebreaking run from first on Spencer Steer’s double just moments after Angels rookie first baseman Nolan Schanuel made a two-run error on what should have been an inning-ending grounder by De La Cruz.

Ashcraft (7-8) finished his first victory of August by allowing five hits, although three were solo homers. Alexis Díaz pitched the ninth for his 34th save in 35 chances.

Matt McLain homered for the Reds in the opener of a 10-game West Coast trip.

Trout went 1 for 4 with an infield single in his first game back from a seven-week injury absence for the Angels. Trout missed 38 games after surgery on a broken bone in his hand, but the three-time AL MVP is pushing through pain in an attempt to breathe life into the Halos' flagging playoff hopes.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Brandon Drury and Mike Moustakas hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the Angels (61-65), who returned from back-to-back days off created by Tropical Storm Hilary with their 14th loss in 19 games. Logan O’Hoppe also homered for LA, but the Halos' playoff hopes are mathematically minimal.

Lucas Giolito (7-10) yielded five hits and struck out nine over six innings for the Angels, but the Halos’ biggest addition near the trade deadline fell to 1-4 in five starts for his new team despite allowing just one earned run in a gritty performance.

McLain, an Orange County native and UCLA product, hit his 14th homer on Giolito's fifth pitch of the night.

De La Cruz then walked and stole second, giving him 10 homers and 20 steals in 64 career games. That's faster than anybody in MLB history, beating Barry Bonds' 65 games to those marks.

Drury and Moustakas both connected against their former team in the second inning for the Angels' eighth back-to-back homers of the season. Drury has homered in three consecutive games after doing it in both halves of last Saturday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay.

O'Hoppe connected off Ashcraft in the fourth for his first homer since returning from a four-month injury absence.

Cincinnati tied it in the fifth when Schanuel, who was drafted July 9, botched that easy two-out ground ball. De La Cruz then motored home with remarkable ease on a soft double by Steer, a native of nearby Long Beach.

Tuesday’s game became the series opener after Monday’s game was postponed due to the aftereffects of the storm, which left the Angel Stadium field too wet to play. The teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.