Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Referees group has agreement with NFL on virus protections

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The NFL Referees Association has reached an agreement with the NFL for health protections along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season.

The association announced Sunday that the NFLRA's board of directors unanimously endorsed the plan. Members will review the details Monday in a video conference call.

“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our members,” NFLRA executive director Scott Green said in a statement. “Although there will undoubtedly be some risk for our officials, we are pleased to have finalized a plan with the League that provides additional benefits and protections during this unprecedented season.”

The deal gives officials until Thursday to tell the NFL if they plan to opt out of the 2020 season.

Under the agreement, any game or replay official can voluntarily take a leave of absence for the upcoming season and be paid $30,000 with their job guaranteed for 2021.

A game official who tests positive during the season will be treated as an injury during a league-sanctioned event, entitling the official to injury pay, medical expenses and other benefits. An official testing positive or with symptoms at a game site will have medical expenses, lodging and travel costs covered by the NFL.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog