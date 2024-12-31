 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Referee Chris Kavanagh awards a penalty to West Ham United following a VAR check, during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and West Ham United, at the Vitality Stadium, in Bournemouth, England, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
soccer

Referees to announce VAR decisions to fans inside stadium during League Cup semifinals

0 Comments
LONDON

Referees will make in-stadium announcements on the outcome of video reviews in the semifinals of this season’s English League Cup, the organizers said on Monday.

It will be the first time such a system is used in English soccer. Arsenal faces Newcastle and Tottenham plays Liverpool next month in the semifinals, which are held over two legs.

As part of a trial move, referees will announce their decisions after VAR reviews to stadium spectators and viewers at home. This includes decisions reviewed when looking at the pitchside monitor, or when there has possibly been a handball by a goalscorer and on offsides.

The EFL said the trial aimed to provide a “broader commitment to transparency” and to use “technological advancements for the benefit of match officials and fans.”

In-stadium announcements have not been used in English soccer, but they were trialled at last year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel