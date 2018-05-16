Cheap shot in college football game stirs national controversy

american football

An incredible cheap shot by the Japanese collegiate American football champions has sparked controversy in Japan, forcing the Japan Sports Agency to launch an inquiry.

The Kantoh Collegiate Football Association on Monday cancelled three preseason games scheduled for Sunday and June 9-10 by Nihon University, whose player tackled the quarterback from behind long after he threw the ball in a game on May 6 against Kwansei Gakuin University.

Following an MRI, Kwansei Gakuin said Tuesday the quarterback injured his spinal ligament with no nerve damage. He will be cleared to practice once the pain recedes.

The decision was taken after Hosei, Tokyo, and Rikkyo Universities demanded the KCFA cancel the three games in a joint statement. The KCFA suspended the Nihon Univ. player on Thursday and could add sanctions after hearing head coach Masato Uchida, who has been reprimanded.

JSA chief Daichi Suzuki described the hit as "a dangerous act and merited a straight red card." The JSA was briefed on Tuesday by the head of the Japan American Football Association, Makoto Kuniyoshi, who said, "The play was completely uncalled for. We are truly disappointed and offer our deepest apologies."

The KCFA has set up a disciplinary committee which will compile a report for the JSA once its investigation is complete.

