Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Ex-Japan soccer coach Halilhodzic to sue JFA over sudden firing

0 Comments
TOKYO

Former Japan head coach Vahid Halilhodzic is planning to sue the Japan Football Association, possibly later this month, in the hope of learning what led to his abrupt dismissal in April and restoring his honor, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The JFA terminated its contract with the 65-year-old from Bosnia and Herzegovina, who had led the team for three years, on April 7 -- just two months before the World Cup finals in Russia -- citing a lack of confidence among the squad members.

"I really didn't see it coming, and I still don't understand how it happened," Halilhodzic said during a press conference in Tokyo in late April.

He will not seek financial compensation from the association, but is considering taking the case to an arbitrary body under FIFA, according to the sources.

The sacked coach has already questioned, through a letter, the decision-making procedure at the JFA as Chairman Kozo Tashima, not its executive body, decided to fire him. A meeting between Halilhodzic's lawyer and the association ended fruitless.

On April 9, Tashima told a press conference in Tokyo that the association would replace Halilhodzic with JFA technical director Akira Nishino, saying Halilhodzic "lacked communication with and the trust of the players" and it was a "consensus decision."

Halilhodzic denied the claim, saying he had "no problem" communicating with the players throughout the years.

Halilhodzic took the job in March 2015 and guided Samurai Blue to 21 wins, nine draws and eight losses, including friendlies. But pressure mounted after the team could only manage a 1-1 draw with Mali and a 2-1 loss to Ukraine in Belgium in March, with neither opponent bound for Russia.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall