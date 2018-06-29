Ohtani doesn't need ligament surgery: Angels GM

baseball

Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Thursday that Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani does not need any ligament surgery.

"No doctor has told me that Shohei needs surgical intervention at this time," Eppler said during a conference call with journalists, adding Ohtani has been cleared to hit and resume batting practice immediately.

The 23-year-old Ohtani entered the disabled list earlier this month with a Grade 2 sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow.

Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in nine pitching starts in his debut major league season and is batting .289 with six homers and 20 RBIs as a hitter. He last played on June 6, when he exited the mound after four innings with a blister.

© KYODO