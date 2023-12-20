Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

J.League board approves August start to season

0 Comments
TOKYO

The J.League's board of directors unanimously agreed Tuesday to move the start of the domestic soccer season from February to August, beginning with the 2026-2027 season.

The change will bring the J.League calendar into line with top competitions in Europe and the Asian Champions League, making it easier for players to transfer abroad or join from overseas.

The league believes it will also improve the quality of play by reducing the number of games during the hottest months.

From 2026, the season will open around the first week of August and finish around the last week of May the following year. It will include a winter break starting after the second week of December and ending around the third week of February.

J.League Chairman Yoshikazu Nonomura said the change would eventually lead to a higher standard for Japanese soccer.

"What happens from here is important. In 10, 20, 30 years, Japan's soccer will catch up with the rest of the world and young children will be able to dream even bigger dreams," he said.

All 60 clubs from the J.League's three tiers discussed the proposed change at a meeting last Thursday in Tokyo, with all but eight giving their approval.

Some clubs from snowy regions still have reservations about the new schedule, which may require new facilities for matches and training through the winter months.

Nonomura said the league is ready to allocate some 10 billion yen to assist the affected clubs and would continue to seek their understanding.

"There's never 100 percent support when you want to make a big change. It's natural that opinions will vary depending on the region or circumstances of the club," Nonomura said.

"This is not just an issue impacting the soccer world. While we look at where to build sports facilities, we will continue trying to win support."

The league had previously debated moving the calendar with little progress before restarting the discussion in February.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog