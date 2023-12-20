J.League board approves August start to season

soccer

The J.League's board of directors unanimously agreed Tuesday to move the start of the domestic soccer season from February to August, beginning with the 2026-2027 season.

The change will bring the J.League calendar into line with top competitions in Europe and the Asian Champions League, making it easier for players to transfer abroad or join from overseas.

The league believes it will also improve the quality of play by reducing the number of games during the hottest months.

From 2026, the season will open around the first week of August and finish around the last week of May the following year. It will include a winter break starting after the second week of December and ending around the third week of February.

J.League Chairman Yoshikazu Nonomura said the change would eventually lead to a higher standard for Japanese soccer.

"What happens from here is important. In 10, 20, 30 years, Japan's soccer will catch up with the rest of the world and young children will be able to dream even bigger dreams," he said.

All 60 clubs from the J.League's three tiers discussed the proposed change at a meeting last Thursday in Tokyo, with all but eight giving their approval.

Some clubs from snowy regions still have reservations about the new schedule, which may require new facilities for matches and training through the winter months.

Nonomura said the league is ready to allocate some 10 billion yen to assist the affected clubs and would continue to seek their understanding.

"There's never 100 percent support when you want to make a big change. It's natural that opinions will vary depending on the region or circumstances of the club," Nonomura said.

"This is not just an issue impacting the soccer world. While we look at where to build sports facilities, we will continue trying to win support."

The league had previously debated moving the calendar with little progress before restarting the discussion in February.

© KYODO